Mangaluru International Airport inducts fourth EV for its air-side operations, plans to induct three more by March-end

January 16, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - MANGALURU

MIA has also drawn up plans to set up a dedicated EV charging station on the air-side to power up vehicles operating in the area

The Hindu Bureau

The modified SUV which has been inducted into motor pool of Mangaluru International Airport for use as Follow Me/Apron Control vehicle. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) added the fourth electric vehicle to its vehicle pool for the current fiscal on the eve of Makar Sankranti in pursuit of its goal of environmental sustainability in a focused manner.

The airport in August last year, had initiated its journey towards sustainability by procuring two EVs for its routine operations and added one more in October, said a release.

Specialty of the fourth EV is that it is an SUV that has been modified into a ‘Follow Me’ or ‘Apron Control’ vehicle for exclusive use on the air-side, giving it the distinction of being among the few airports in India to induct an EV for this express purpose. Airports provide ‘Follow Me’ for convenience, safety or combination of both and act as visual aid to guide aircraft from place to place.

The Airport will procure three more EVs by March this year to bolster its pool of green vehicles. “With the induction of this electric vehicle as a Follow-Me vehicle, the airport has completed its planned transition from fossil-fuel to EVs for FY23 and gone beyond,” the MIA spokesperson said. “The aim was to covert 40% of fossil fuel driven vehicles to EVs during the fiscal and the same has been achieved,” the spokesperson added.

MIA has also drawn up plans to set up a dedicated EV charging station on the air-side to power up vehicles operating in the area. The Airport has already set up an EV charging station on the land-side. Switching to electric vehicles will help in curbing carbon emissions, thus reducing the carbon footprint of the airport facility and most importantly is also in line with its stated objective to achieve carbon neutrality by 2029.

