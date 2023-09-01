Mangaluru International Airport hands over additional security equipment to CISF

September 01, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - MANGALURU

Mangaluru International Airport on Friday handed over additional security equipment to the Airport Security Group (ASG) of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

The equipment handed over included multi-purpose belts, thigh pistol holster, ballistic goggles, handheld metal detectors and their chargers, laser grip for pistols, and customised pouches for spare magazine. The airport also provided tyre-killers to the ASG. “This critical piece of equipment will help ASG personnel disable vehicles that attempt to enter the critical operational area of the airport without proper authorisation,” the airport spokesperson said in a release.

The equipment will further boost the capability of ASG, tasked with guarding the airport, to deal with any security related challenges that the airport may face, the release said.

Virendra Kumar Joshi, senior commandant and chief airport security officer, thanked the airport operator for being pro-active in meeting the equipment requirements of the ASG as specified by the civil aviation security regulator.

The equipment handed over is continuation of a process that airport operator has initiated since taking over operation and maintenance of the facility in October 2020. The ASG now has state-of-the-art equipment, and this includes a bullet-resistant vehicle and good accommodation facility for its personnel in the form of additional barrack, the release said.