HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mangaluru International Airport hands over additional security equipment to CISF

September 01, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Virendra Mohan Joshi, senior commandant and chief airport security officer, Mangaluru International Airport, receives security equipment from airport officials on Friday.

Virendra Mohan Joshi, senior commandant and chief airport security officer, Mangaluru International Airport, receives security equipment from airport officials on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Mangaluru International Airport on Friday handed over additional security equipment to the Airport Security Group (ASG) of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

The equipment handed over included multi-purpose belts, thigh pistol holster, ballistic goggles, handheld metal detectors and their chargers, laser grip for pistols, and customised pouches for spare magazine. The airport also provided tyre-killers to the ASG. “This critical piece of equipment will help ASG personnel disable vehicles that attempt to enter the critical operational area of the airport without proper authorisation,” the airport spokesperson said in a release.

The equipment will further boost the capability of ASG, tasked with guarding the airport, to deal with any security related challenges that the airport may face, the release said.

Virendra Kumar Joshi, senior commandant and chief airport security officer, thanked the airport operator for being pro-active in meeting the equipment requirements of the ASG as specified by the civil aviation security regulator.

The equipment handed over is continuation of a process that airport operator has initiated since taking over operation and maintenance of the facility in October 2020. The ASG now has state-of-the-art equipment, and this includes a bullet-resistant vehicle and good accommodation facility for its personnel in the form of additional barrack, the release said.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.