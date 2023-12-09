Mangaluru International Airport handls 1.78 lakh passengers in November

December 09, 2023 07:22 am | Updated 07:22 am IST - MANGALURU

The Mangaluru International Airport handled 1,78,314 passengers in November, which is 10.3% more than the number of passengers handled in a month of October.

According to an official press release, of the 1.78 lakh passengers, 1,32,762 passengers were domestic while the 45,552 were international passengers. In the last eight months of the current fiscal, the airport has handled a total of 12,86,207 passengers as against 11,95,499 passengers handled in corresponding period last financial year.

The airport has handled an average of 1,60,780 passengers in the period between April and November of this year, as against 1,49,438 passengers in the corresponding period last year. Each day in November, the airport on average handled 5944 passengers. The highest was handling 7,468 passengers on November 25. The airport handled 1,67,887 passengers in August, which was second second-highest number in the current fiscal.

The air traffic movements (ATMs) at the airport in November rose to 1298, which was highest in the current financial year. There were 1222 ATMs in October 2023.

The growth in passenger number coincides with the start of winter schedule that got underway on October 29, 2023. Additional flights on the Mangaluru-Bengaluru, Mangaluru-Chennai and Mangaluru-Mumbai sectors have contributed to the growth of passengers. Steady stream of chartered flights that the airport is handling has also helped in passenger growth, the release said.

