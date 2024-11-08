ADVERTISEMENT

Mangaluru International Airport handles the highest 2.02 lakh passengers in October

Published - November 08, 2024 07:00 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Mangaluru International Airport handled 2,02,892 passengers in October, the highest in seven months during 2024-25.

The passengers comprised 1,38,902 domestic and 63,990 international travellers. It amounted to an average of 6,500 passengers per day in October, a release from the airport said on Thursday.

The number of passengers in October is an improvement over the 1,89,247 in September. The previous highest of the airport was 1,99,818 passengers in this financial year in August.

The airport recorded a total of 1,538 air traffic movements, which includes 1,091 domestic, 403 international, and 44 general aviation flights last month. The airport handled 1,433 air traffic movements in September.

“The growth in passengers and air traffic movements is a testament to the continuous efforts in enhancing infrastructure, streamlining operations and prioritising passenger experience,” the release quoted the spokesperson of the airport.

