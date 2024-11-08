 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mangaluru International Airport handles the highest 2.02 lakh passengers in October

Published - November 08, 2024 07:00 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Mangaluru International Airport handled 2,02,892 passengers in October, the highest in seven months during 2024-25.

The passengers comprised 1,38,902 domestic and 63,990 international travellers. It amounted to an average of 6,500 passengers per day in October, a release from the airport said on Thursday.

The number of passengers in October is an improvement over the 1,89,247 in September. The previous highest of the airport was 1,99,818 passengers in this financial year in August.

The airport recorded a total of 1,538 air traffic movements, which includes 1,091 domestic, 403 international, and 44 general aviation flights last month. The airport handled 1,433 air traffic movements in September.

“The growth in passengers and air traffic movements is a testament to the continuous efforts in enhancing infrastructure, streamlining operations and prioritising passenger experience,” the release quoted the spokesperson of the airport.

Published - November 08, 2024 07:00 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.