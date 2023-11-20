HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mangaluru International Airport handles record 7,399 passengers on November 19

The passengers handled on November 19 included 3,527 arriving on 26 flights, and 3,872 departing passengers on 25 flights

November 20, 2023 04:33 pm | Updated 04:33 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
A view of the arrival hall of Mangaluru International Airport.

A view of the arrival hall of Mangaluru International Airport. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Mangaluru International Airport handled a record 7,399 passengers on November 19. This is the highest-ever number of passengers that the airport handled in a day since October 31, 2020. This is also the first time that the airport has breached the 7,000-passengers-in-a-day mark since November 2021.

The passengers handled on November 19 included 3,527 arriving on 26 flights, and 3,872 departing passengers on 25 flights.

The load factor recorded by airlines – IndiGo, Air India and Air India Express — recorded on November 19 too tells a story.

While the load factor on arriving flights – domestic and international — was 79%, this increased to 91% on departing flights. Resumption of the Mangaluru-Pune flight and an event at a prominent educational institution in the neighboring district, was a contributory factor to the increased passenger footfall on November 19.

The last time that the airport handled more than the 7,000 passengers in a day was on November 27, 2021, when 7,084 passengers used the airport. The other occasions that the airport handled more than 7,000 passengers was on November 6, 2021 (7,168 passengers), and November 20, 2021 (7,304 passengers).

The airport, on an average, handled 5,200 passengers per day during 2022-23.

The increase in air traffic movements since October 29, when the winter schedule came into effect, has also contributed to the buoyant numbers. Business and leisure travel has picked up in the festive season across India, contributing to the increase in footfall at the airport.

Mangaluru airport provides connectivity to nine domestic destinations, including six direct, and seven international destinations.

Related stories

Related Topics

Mangalore

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.