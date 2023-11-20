November 20, 2023 04:33 pm | Updated 04:33 pm IST - MANGALURU

Mangaluru International Airport handled a record 7,399 passengers on November 19. This is the highest-ever number of passengers that the airport handled in a day since October 31, 2020. This is also the first time that the airport has breached the 7,000-passengers-in-a-day mark since November 2021.

The passengers handled on November 19 included 3,527 arriving on 26 flights, and 3,872 departing passengers on 25 flights.

The load factor recorded by airlines – IndiGo, Air India and Air India Express — recorded on November 19 too tells a story.

While the load factor on arriving flights – domestic and international — was 79%, this increased to 91% on departing flights. Resumption of the Mangaluru-Pune flight and an event at a prominent educational institution in the neighboring district, was a contributory factor to the increased passenger footfall on November 19.

The last time that the airport handled more than the 7,000 passengers in a day was on November 27, 2021, when 7,084 passengers used the airport. The other occasions that the airport handled more than 7,000 passengers was on November 6, 2021 (7,168 passengers), and November 20, 2021 (7,304 passengers).

The airport, on an average, handled 5,200 passengers per day during 2022-23.

The increase in air traffic movements since October 29, when the winter schedule came into effect, has also contributed to the buoyant numbers. Business and leisure travel has picked up in the festive season across India, contributing to the increase in footfall at the airport.

Mangaluru airport provides connectivity to nine domestic destinations, including six direct, and seven international destinations.