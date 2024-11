Mangaluru International Airport handles 7,637 passengers on November 9; its highest

Mangaluru International Airport, managed by Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL), handled 7,637 passengers, the highest, on November 9, 2024.

The passengers handled is the highest ever since AAHL’s commercial operation began on October 31, 2020, the airport said in a release on November 10, 2024.

The passengers included 7,498 adults and 139 infants with 49 air traffic movements (ATMs). The previous record of 7,548 passengers was set on December 31, 2023, with 51 ATMs.

In the past, the airport has processed 7,452 passengers on November 25, 2023; 7,406 passengers on August 15, 2024; 7,399 passengers on November 19, 2023; and 7,350 passengers on December 10, 2023.

The release added that these are the highest—in descending order—of more than 7,000 passengers managed on the given days.

