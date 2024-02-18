Mangaluru International Airport gets level three Airport Customer Experience Accreditation

February 18, 2024 04:22 pm | Updated 04:22 pm IST - MANGALURU

Mangaluru International Airport has received the level three Airport Customer Experience Accreditation from the Airports Council International (ACI).

Issued by the ACI on February 2, 2024, the accreditation is valid for one year. The airport had received the level 2 accreditation in December 2022.

The accreditation aims to further strengthen the continued endeavor of this public asset to enhance customer experience. Airports that participate in this process, undergo a comprehensive assessment and training that includes stakeholder/employee engagement and staff development. It is the only accreditation program in the airport industry worldwide that provides a 360˚ view of customer experience management, a release from the airport said.

The level three accreditation recognises the airport for the following advanced practices on a specific domain. They are - service design/innovation, airport culture, governance, operation improvement, measurement, customer understanding and strategy. Mangaluru International Airport is the first airport in India under the 5 million passenger category to reach this milestone, the release added.

Luis Felipe de Oliveira, Director General and CEO at ACI - ACI World in a LinkedIn post congratulated the airport on achieving this accreditation, which will be conferred at the annual ACI Customer Experience Global Summit that will be held at Atlanta, USA from September 24 to 26, 2024. The airport has now set its sights on the level 4 of this accreditation, which necessitates airport community collaboration, the release added.