Mangaluru International Airport gets India Infra Award 2024 in innovation category

March 13, 2024 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - MANGALURU

Mangaluru International Airport has bagged the Build India Infra Award 2024 in the innovation category.

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari presented the award to the airport team comprising Unnikrishnan Pothany, Projects Head, and Mukesh Nankani, Chief Airport Officer at a function ceremony in Delhi on March 11, 2024, a release from the airport said.

The airport was nominated for the 2,450-metre runway re-carpeting project that it had undertaken at the airport from March 10, 2023, to May 28, 2023. The unique aspect of the project is the flexible overlay of asphalt on a rigid runway. The work was completed in 75 working days.

The runway built in 2005-06 was a concrete runway with a rigid pavement. It had slope issues which did not meet the regulatory requirements. The runway re-carpeting work also complied with safety requirements flagged by a committee set up by the Ministry of Civil Aviation post the air crash at Calicut International Airport in August 2020. The runway re-carpeting project involved installation of runway centerline lights for the safe operations of the aircraft.

India Infra Awards recognised excellence across the roads, ports, aviation, railways, and metro sectors and were presented for achievements in impact, sustainability, and innovation categories. The awards also focused on extraordinary initiatives that shone the spotlight and celebrated trailblazing Indian infrastructure, the release added.