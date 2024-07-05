Mangaluru International Airport commences international cargo operations

Mangaluru International Airport commenced international cargo operations from its integrated cargo terminal with flight IX 815 ferrying 2,522 kg of fruits and vegetables to Abu Dhabi here on July 2.

ADVERTISEMENT

The formal launch however was done on Friday, July 5, in the presence of the AAHL Cargo team, the leadership team of MIA, and representatives from Customs, Airline – IndiGo and Air India Express – and Airport Security Group of CISF, said a release.

The much-anticipated development comes a little over a year after the airport started domestic cargo operations on May 1, 2023. On May 10, 2024, the Commissioner of Customs appointed the airport as Custodian and a Customs Cargo Service Provider, allowing the start of international cargo operations. Working with regulatory authorities and airline partners, the airport, in the interim, pursued its status as a Customs Cargo Service.

MIA said international cargo operations will enable exporters from coastal Karnataka and Kerala and the hinterland to export perishables items, including fresh fruits and vegetables, food, tropical fish, frozen and dry fish, etc. in the form of belly cargo. IndiGo and Air India Express, with their connectivity, will enable exporters to send cargo to Dubai, Doha, Dammam, Kuwait, Muscat, Abu Dhabi, and Bahrain.

On the domestic cargo front, MIA has handled 3,706 tonnes of cargo in the first 11 months of its operation from May 1, 2023. The total domestic cargo handled included 279.21 tonnes of inbound and 3,426.8 tonnes of outbound cargo. As much as 95% of the outbound domestic cargo was post-office mail, consisting of bank and UIDAI-related document.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.