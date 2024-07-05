GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mangaluru International Airport commences international cargo operations

International cargo operations to enable exporters from coastal Karnataka and Kerala and the hinterland to export perishables items, including fresh fruits and vegetables, food, tropical fish, frozen and dry fish, etc. in the form of belly cargo

Published - July 05, 2024 08:41 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Manoj Singh, Chief Cargo Officer (Air Cargo), AAHL formally inaugurating the international air cargo operations at the integrated cargo terminal of Mangaluru International Airport on Friday, July 5.

Manoj Singh, Chief Cargo Officer (Air Cargo), AAHL formally inaugurating the international air cargo operations at the integrated cargo terminal of Mangaluru International Airport on Friday, July 5. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Manoj Singh, Chief Cargo Officer (Air Cargo), AAHL (right) interacts with exporters after formally inaugurating the international air cargo operations.

Manoj Singh, Chief Cargo Officer (Air Cargo), AAHL (right) interacts with exporters after formally inaugurating the international air cargo operations. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Mangaluru International Airport commenced international cargo operations from its integrated cargo terminal with flight IX 815 ferrying 2,522 kg of fruits and vegetables to Abu Dhabi here on July 2.

The formal launch however was done on Friday, July 5, in the presence of the AAHL Cargo team, the leadership team of MIA, and representatives from Customs, Airline – IndiGo and Air India Express – and Airport Security Group of CISF, said a release.

The much-anticipated development comes a little over a year after the airport started domestic cargo operations on May 1, 2023. On May 10, 2024, the Commissioner of Customs appointed the airport as Custodian and a Customs Cargo Service Provider, allowing the start of international cargo operations. Working with regulatory authorities and airline partners, the airport, in the interim, pursued its status as a Customs Cargo Service.

MIA said international cargo operations will enable exporters from coastal Karnataka and Kerala and the hinterland to export perishables items, including fresh fruits and vegetables, food, tropical fish, frozen and dry fish, etc. in the form of belly cargo. IndiGo and Air India Express, with their connectivity, will enable exporters to send cargo to Dubai, Doha, Dammam, Kuwait, Muscat, Abu Dhabi, and Bahrain.

On the domestic cargo front, MIA has handled 3,706 tonnes of cargo in the first 11 months of its operation from May 1, 2023. The total domestic cargo handled included 279.21 tonnes of inbound and 3,426.8 tonnes of outbound cargo. As much as 95% of the outbound domestic cargo was post-office mail, consisting of bank and UIDAI-related document.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.