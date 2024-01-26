Mangaluru International Airport celebrates Republic Day in style

January 26, 2024 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - MANGALURU

Mangaluru International Airport celebrated the 75th Republic Day in an atmosphere soaked with patriotic and nationalistic fervour.

A high adrenaline show by the canine squad of Airport Security Group of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), cultural performances that included Amar Jawan skit by differently abled students, Yakshagana, patriotic songs and dance reflected the spirit of the day.

The women ASG personnel gave an adroit display of disassembling and reassembling different types of weapons with blindfolds. Then it was time for the male counterparts to enthrall the audience with a power packed display of reflex shooting techniques which saw them cover all bases in taking on adversaries. Synchronous handling of weapons and symmetrical positions the personnel took, earned wholesome appreciation.

The highlight of the celebration came from Max and Ranger, the Belgian Malinois of the canine squad. The ease with which they jumped over obstacles in sync with commands given by their handlers left everyone awestruck. Julie, the labrador and Goldie, the Golden Retriever also showed why ASG personnel rely on these canines for security. A march past by operational vehicles of the airport brought down the curtains on the event, a release from the airport said.