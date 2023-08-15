ADVERTISEMENT

Mangaluru International Airport celebrates Independence Day

August 15, 2023 10:50 pm | Updated 10:50 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The canine squad of CISF give a demonstration of their obedience skills at the Independence Day celebration organised at Mangaluru International Airport | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A riveting display of patriotism by various stakeholders marked the 77th Independence Day celebration at Mangaluru International Airport on Tuesday.

If the airport security group of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) displayed impeccable sense of discipline in their routine, other participants matched this zest with display of their talent in their own way. It was a mixture of cultural, individual and group talent that was on display.

Ranger astride his handler Chandrashekar M.U. show their ability to deal with an emergency situation at the Independence Day celebrations at Mangaluru International Airport. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The showstoppers undoubtedly were the quartet of Max, Ranger, Julie and Goldie, the adroit canine squad of CISF.

If Ranger dazzled with his speed and dexterity through the obstacle course, Goldie wowed the crowd with his sense of discipline in handing over a flower basket to Kishore Alva, chief guest. Max with his handler Chandrashekar showed how the duo operate in sync to thwart adversaries, while Julie showed her keen sense of sniffing out trouble.

The CISF personnel gave a demonstration of their fitness with a display of yoga. Patriotic songs and dance by airline staff, an ode to fallen comrades in uniform by a CISF officer, dance by children of airport staff showed the diverse talents at the airport.

Painting faces with the tricolor was the added attraction of the day.

Personnel of airport security group of CISF give a display of their physical prowess at the Independence Day celebration organised at Mangaluru International Airport. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The guests led by Mr. Alva earlier paid tributes at the martyr’s memorial to kickstart the hour-long celebration. The guests distributed prizes to winners of carrom and volleyball events organized in the run-up to the Independence Day event to foster greater camaraderie, a release from the airport said.

