Mangaluru International Airport celebrates Christmas in style

December 25, 2023 07:14 am | Updated 07:14 am IST - MANGALURU

Mangaluru International Airport has ushered in the spirit of Christmas in style with passengers being treated with mellifluous Christmas carols including Jingle Bells by a group of artists.

There is ‘Santa Claus’ too to enthrall the passengers, spreading Christmas cheer till Monday.

The airport has set up a 360-degree photo booth on the first floor of the domestic security hold area. This booth will enable the passengers capture rich memories of the ongoing celebration and share the same with their loved ones, a release from the airport said.

The airport has also kept a wide array of Christmas props handy which the passengers may use to give a creative edge to the content that the 360-degree photo booth generates for them. “It has been a consistent endeavor on part of the airport to provide an enriching experience to the passengers who use this public asset. The Christmas celebration is one such focused step in this direction,” an airport spokesperson said.

The Christmas celebration is part of the ongoing #OneNationBillionCelebration (ONBC) campaign that the airport started with Dasara and continued with Diwali. Thematic décor which marks the spirit of the respective festival, has been the hallmark of this ONBC campaign. Passengers stand a chance to win an international holiday for a family of four to Paris as the grand prize with the shop and win contest which has been rolled out alongside this three-months plus long campaign, the release said.

