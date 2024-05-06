ADVERTISEMENT

Mangaluru International Airport bags Apex India OHS Platinum Award

May 06, 2024 09:16 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Vijayamohan Kondeti, lead (QHSE) (second right) and N. R. Jithumon, lead (OHS) (right) of Mangaluru International Airport receiving the Apex India OHS Platinum Award in Delhi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Mangaluru International Airport received the Platinum Award conferred by Apex India Foundation at the eighth Apex India Occupational Health and Safety Awards 2023 ceremony held at Delhi on Sunday.

A release from the airport on Monday said that throughout its operational journey since commercial operation date, the airport has consistently implemented robust safety measures with an emphasis on zero worksite-related incidents. The airport has also initiated training programmes and continuous improvement initiatives in line with its Vision 2025 of making it the safest tabletop airport in India.

The safety governance structure of the airport follows the group safety standards and ISO 45001 guidelines. The Chairman (Chief Airport Officer) and six taskforce leaders make up the safety governance committees that meet periodically. “The safety governance council body meets monthly to discuss and review any safety issues at the airport, in its unwavering commitment to safety,” the airport spokesperson said.

Apex India Foundation confers the ‘Apex India Occupational Health and Safety Awards’ to reward the institutions, organizations, their units, and activities which have made unique contribution in the field of health and safety of workers. The award lays emphasis on decreasing job accidents, injuries, medical illnesses, and maintaining a safe and clean environment at the workplace and healthy working conditions.

Overall, more than 60 companies and 200 representatives participated in the gala awards function. Vijayamohan Kondeti, lead (Quality, Health, Safety and Environment) and N.R. Jithumon, lead (Occupational Health and Safety) received the award on behalf of the airport, the release said.

