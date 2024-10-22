Mangaluru girls secure first place in yogasana championship

Two girls representing Delampady Yoga Foundation, Mangaluru, have secured first place in the 30th Non-Medalist Yogasana Championship - 2024 organised by the Karnataka Yoga Association, Bengaluru.

The championship was held for two days from October 19 at Omkar Ashrama, Rajarajeshwarinagar.

Shree Lakshmi, a visual arts student of Mahalasa College, secured first place in the 15 to 20 years group and Roshni Shenoy, a final-year BCom student of St. Aloysius College, won the first place in the 20 to 25 years category.

They are students of senior teacher Gopalakrishna Delampady of the foundation, a release said.

