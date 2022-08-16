Mangaluru girl wins silver medal at 14th International Open Taekwondo Championship

Samhita Alevoraya, the first year PU student from Sharada PU College, won silver medal in women (junior) category of the International Taekwondo Championship recently held in Malaysia. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Samhita Alevoraya, the first year Pre-University student from Sharada PU College, won silver medal in the women (junior) category of the 14th International Open Taekwondo Championship held recently in Malaysia.

Ms. Alevoraya is the daughter of Vasudev Bhat Kunjattodi and K.S. Deepa, who has won medals in international power lifting events. Ms. Alevoraya has been coached by Gururaj Itagi.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister B.C. Nagesh on Tuesday, August 16, called Ms. Alevoraya and congratulated her over the feat. He also spoke to her parents and thanked them for supporting Ms. Alevoraya.