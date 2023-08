August 20, 2023 09:34 am | Updated 09:34 am IST - MANGALURU

Rianna Dhrithi Fernandes, 14, from Lady Hill Victoria School, won gold in the 100 metres breaststroke on Saturday at the ongoing 39th Sub-junior 49th Junior National Aquatic Championship in Bhuvneshwar. She clocked 01.18.09. in the group two girls’ category. This is the first national gold medal for Ms. Fernandes. She is being trained by Lokraj Vitla at ‘We One Aqua’ in St. Aloysius swimming pool.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.