ADVERTISEMENT

Mangaluru girl wins gold in south zone aquatic championship 2022

December 27, 2022 04:31 pm | Updated 05:24 pm IST - Mangaluru

Class 8 student Rianna Dhrithi Fernandes set a new meet record at the championship in Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala)

The Hindu Bureau

Class 8 student Rianna Dhrithi Fernandes from Lady Hill Victoria Girls’ High school, Mangaluru, won gold in 200-meter breast stroke at the 33rd South Aquatic Championship in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala on December 27, 2022.

Class 8 student Rianna Dhrithi Fernandes of Lady Hill Victoria Girls’ High School, Mangaluru, won the gold medal in the 200-metre breast stroke at the 33rd South Zone Aquatic Championship in Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) on December 27. The championship began on December 27 and will end on December 29.

Ms. Fernandes clocked 2:49.53 to create a new meet record. She beat the record set by Rachana Rao, also from Mangaluru, in the same championship, in 2017.

Ms. Fernandes is being coached by Lokraj Vitla at We One Aqua Centre, St. Aloysius swimming pool, Mangaluru.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US