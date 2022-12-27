HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mangaluru girl wins gold in south zone aquatic championship 2022

Class 8 student Rianna Dhrithi Fernandes set a new meet record at the championship in Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala)

December 27, 2022 04:31 pm | Updated 05:06 pm IST - Mangaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Class 8 student Rianna Dhrithi Fernandes from Lady Hill Victoria Girls’ High school, Mangaluru, won gold in 200-meter breast stroke at the 33rd South Aquatic Championship in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala on December 27, 2022.

Class 8 student Rianna Dhrithi Fernandes from Lady Hill Victoria Girls’ High school, Mangaluru, won gold in 200-meter breast stroke at the 33rd South Aquatic Championship in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala on December 27, 2022.

Class 8 student Rianna Dhrithi Fernandes of Lady Hill Victoria Girls’ High School, Mangaluru, won the gold medal in the 200-metre breast stroke at the 33rd South Zone Aquatic Championship in Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) on December 27. The championship began on December 27 and will end on December 29.

Ms. Fernandes clocked 2:49.53 to create a new meet record. She beat the record set by Rachana Rao, also from Mangaluru, in the same championship, in 2017.

Ms. Fernandes is being coached by Lokraj Vitla at We One Aqua Centre, St. Aloysius swimming pool, Mangaluru.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.