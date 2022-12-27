Mangaluru girl wins gold in south zone aquatic championship 2022

December 27, 2022 04:31 pm | Updated 05:06 pm IST - Mangaluru

Class 8 student Rianna Dhrithi Fernandes of Lady Hill Victoria Girls’ High School, Mangaluru, won the gold medal in the 200-metre breast stroke at the 33rd South Zone Aquatic Championship in Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) on December 27. The championship began on December 27 and will end on December 29.

Ms. Fernandes clocked 2:49.53 to create a new meet record. She beat the record set by Rachana Rao, also from Mangaluru, in the same championship, in 2017.

Ms. Fernandes is being coached by Lokraj Vitla at We One Aqua Centre, St. Aloysius swimming pool, Mangaluru.