Mangaluru gets its first MEMU

Mangaluru

26 January 2022 14:39 IST

The mainline electrical multiple unit replaces the conventional rake used in train number 06477/06478 Kannur-Mangaluru Central unreserved express special

Mangaluru got its first mainline electrical multiple unit (MEMU) train with the arrival of the Kannur-Mangaluru Central (06478) unreserved express special on January 26 morning.

The 12-coach three-phase MEMU with three motor car and nine trailer car coaches was flagged off earlier in the day at Kannur, Kerala. With the entire Mangaluru-Shoranur twin line capable of supporting electric traction, Southern Railway is considering introduction of more MEMUs in lieu of conventional rakes.

Train No 06477 Mangaluru Central-Kannur unreserved express special leaves Central at 5.05 p.m. Up to now, the service was using a conventional rake.