Mangaluru

Mangaluru gets its first MEMU

Train No 06477 Mangaluru Central-Kannur unreserved express special is scheduled to depart Mangaluru Central at 5.05 p.m. every day.   | Photo Credit: Manjunath H.S.

Mangaluru got its first mainline electrical multiple unit (MEMU) train with the arrival of the Kannur-Mangaluru Central (06478) unreserved express special on January 26 morning.

The 12-coach three-phase MEMU with three motor car and nine trailer car coaches was flagged off earlier in the day at Kannur, Kerala. With the entire Mangaluru-Shoranur twin line capable of supporting electric traction, Southern Railway is considering introduction of more MEMUs in lieu of conventional rakes.

Train No 06477 Mangaluru Central-Kannur unreserved express special leaves Central at 5.05 p.m. Up to now, the service was using a conventional rake.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 26, 2022 3:01:47 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Mangalore/mangaluru-gets-its-first-memu/article38328226.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY