Mangaluru gears up for fifth edition of Indian Open of Surfing for three days from May 31

The Sasihithlu beach in Mangaluru will be full of activities as over 70 surfers from across India have geared up to showcase their skills at the fifth edition of the Indian Open of Surfing (IOS), which will begin on Friday.

The three-day event has been organised by the Surfing Swami Foundation and will be hosted by the Mantra Surf Club under the aegis of the Surfing Federation of India.

It will feature competitions across four categories: Men’s Open, Women’s Open, Groms (U-16 boys), and Groms (U-16 girls).

In the Men’s Open category, all eyes will be on Harish M., Srikanth D., and Sivaraj Babu, who performed well at the recently held International Surfing Festival Kerala 2024, the first national championship of the calendar year.

Kamali Moorthy, Sandhya Arun, Ishita Malviya, and Shrishti Selvam are expected to shine in the Women’s Open category, given their recent performances.

In the U-16 boys category, Tayin Arun, Prahlad Sriram, and Som Sethi will be vying for the top honours, while local surfers Tanishka Mendon and Sanvi Hegde promise an exciting display of skill and talent in the U-16 girls category.

Ajeesh Ali, who represented India at the 2023 ISA World Surfing Games in El Salvador, could pose a significant threat to the competitors in the Men’s Open category.

“The country’s top surfers have arrived in Mangaluru and are determined to showcase their talents and skills by winning the titles. Additionally, the recent weather in the city has made the waves both challenging and conducive to surfing at the same time,” said Rammohan Paranjape, vice-president, Surfing Federation of India.

The IOS will feature intense rivalries between surfers from the east and the west coasts, with crucial ranking points on the line. The competition, recognised by the International Surfing Federation, the global governing body for the sport, serves as a stepping stone for Indian surfers to hone their skills and prepare for national and international events, with the inclusion of surfing as an Olympic sport further boosting the sport’s recognition globally.

Indian Open of Surfing will be the second stop of the national championship series of the 2024 calendar year, following the International Surfing Festival Kerala 2024, held in March at Varkala, a release from the Surfing Federation of India said.

The New Mangalore Port Authority is the title sponsor of the Mangaluru event.

