Mangaluru first city to have electric autorickshaws to collect solid waste in Karnataka, claims MLA

Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyasa Kamath on Wednesday, claimed the city was the first in Karnataka to deploy electric autorickshaws for door-to-door slid waste collection, particularly from areas inaccessible to four-wheeler waste collection vehicles.

He was speaking after Dakshina Kannada Lok Sabha Member Captain Brijesh Chowta and others flagged off 24 e-autos manufactured by Pragya Automobile Pvt. Ltd., Bengaluru, and procured by Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC). Mr. Kamath said deploying e-autos offers multiple benefits to the civic agency, including contribution to reduction in the carbon footprint. The MLA hoped other cities would follow the Mangaluru model.

He said the cost of operation of the Janatha Cargo branded e-auto was just 40 paise per km thereby resulting in considerable savings to the corporation. The vehicle, with a maximum speed of 25 kmph, gives a mileage of 80-100 km with a full charge. It was much helpful to a city like Mangaluru that has narrow lanes and bylanes where four-wheeler waste collection vehicles could not enter. The e-auto thus saves pourakarmikas from physically carrying the waste from houses to the collection vehicle, he said.

Capt. Chowta complimented the MCC, the Union and State governments for introducing the new model in Mangaluru. He said the move would go a long way in establishing a clean and green Mangaluru.

Mayor Sudhir Shetty Kannur said one e-auto per three wards would be deployed at present covering inaccessible locations.

Mangaluru City North MLA Y. Bharath Shetty, Deputy Mayor Sunitha, Leader of the Opposition Praveenchandra Alva, Chief Whip Premananda Shetty, Pragya Automobile Managing Director Aditya Surana and others were present.

Specifications

Fitted with a 48 V, 1000W BLDC motor, the e-auto has a 48V102Ah battery that gets fully charged within six hours. It has a grade ability of 7 degrees and has differential transmission type. The vehicle has drum brakes for the front and rear wheels.

