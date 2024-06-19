GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mangaluru first city to have electric autorickshaws to collect solid waste in Karnataka, claims MLA

Mangaluru City Corporation dedicates 24 e-autorickshaws for door-to-door waste collection from areas inaccessible to conventional four-wheelers

Published - June 19, 2024 09:34 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
A pourakarmika tests one of the 24 electric autorickshaws dedicated by Mangaluru City Corporation for door-to-door waste collection from areas inaccessible to conventional four-wheeler waste collection vehicles in Mangaluru on Wednesday.

A pourakarmika tests one of the 24 electric autorickshaws dedicated by Mangaluru City Corporation for door-to-door waste collection from areas inaccessible to conventional four-wheeler waste collection vehicles in Mangaluru on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: ANIL KUMAR SASTRY

Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyasa Kamath on Wednesday, claimed the city was the first in Karnataka to deploy electric autorickshaws for door-to-door slid waste collection, particularly from areas inaccessible to four-wheeler waste collection vehicles.

He was speaking after Dakshina Kannada Lok Sabha Member Captain Brijesh Chowta and others flagged off 24 e-autos manufactured by Pragya Automobile Pvt. Ltd., Bengaluru, and procured by Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC). Mr. Kamath said deploying e-autos offers multiple benefits to the civic agency, including contribution to reduction in the carbon footprint. The MLA hoped other cities would follow the Mangaluru model.

Pourakarmikas with the e-autos during the launch in Mangaluru  on Wednesday.

Pourakarmikas with the e-autos during the launch in Mangaluru  on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

He said the cost of operation of the Janatha Cargo branded e-auto was just 40 paise per km thereby resulting in considerable savings to the corporation. The vehicle, with a maximum speed of 25 kmph, gives a mileage of 80-100 km with a full charge. It was much helpful to a city like Mangaluru that has narrow lanes and bylanes where four-wheeler waste collection vehicles could not enter. The e-auto thus saves pourakarmikas from physically carrying the waste from houses to the collection vehicle, he said.

Capt. Chowta complimented the MCC, the Union and State governments for introducing the new model in Mangaluru. He said the move would go a long way in establishing a clean and green Mangaluru.

Mayor Sudhir Shetty Kannur said one e-auto per three wards would be deployed at present covering inaccessible locations.

Mangaluru City North MLA Y. Bharath Shetty, Deputy Mayor Sunitha, Leader of the Opposition Praveenchandra Alva, Chief Whip Premananda Shetty, Pragya Automobile Managing Director Aditya Surana and others were present.

Specifications

Fitted with a 48 V, 1000W BLDC motor, the e-auto has a 48V102Ah battery that gets fully charged within six hours. It has a grade ability of 7 degrees and has differential transmission type. The vehicle has drum brakes for the front and rear wheels.

The Mayor of Mangaluru Sudheer Shetty Kannur launched 24 e-autos for collecting solid waste, in Mangaluru on Wednesday.

The Mayor of Mangaluru Sudheer Shetty Kannur launched 24 e-autos for collecting solid waste, in Mangaluru on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Related Topics

Karnataka / Mangalore / waste management and pollution control / waste / waste management / environmental issues / Roads and Rails / Bangalore / environmental cleanup / carbon emissions

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.