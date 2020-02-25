Mangaluru firing: 12 policemen asked to appear on March 4

Udupi Deputy Commissioner G. Jagadeesha, who is conducting magisterial inquiry into the December 19 police firing in which two persons died in Mangaluru, has asked 12 policemen to submit their statement about the incident on March 4.

The 12 were among the 176 policemen listed as witnesses before Mr. Jagadeesha. Notices were issued to them to place their statements and documents on Tuesday.

While the 12 policemen failed to appear, Assistant Commissioner of Police K. Belliyappa, who is appointed as nodal officer of the city police for the inquiry, submitted some documents on Tuesday. Mr. Jagadeesha has recorded evidence of 204 persons, including family members of the two victims. Following directions by the High Court of Karnataka, Mr. Jagadeesha received from the police a pen drive containing 50 videos related to the incident. The police have also submitted a statement that 23 DVRs of CCTVs from the place of firing was before the jurisdictional court. Mr. Jagadeesha submitted a report to the High Court on Monday.