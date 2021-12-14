Mangaluru felicitates Deccan Cliffhanger ultra cycle race hero

The programme was organised by We R Cycling

Mangaluru Mayor Premanand Shetty said cyclist Joseph Pereira has made Mangaluru and Dakshina Kannada proud with his feat of riding 643 km in 33.45 hours at the Deccan Cliffhanger, India’s signature ultracycling race.

Speaking at a felicitation programme organised by We R Cycling in Mangaluru, Mr. Shetty said Mr. Pereira is a role model having achieved the feat at the age of 62. Having qualified for Race Across America (RAAM), ultra-distance road cycling across the U.S.A., he deserves government support to participate in the competition. The MCC, Mr. Shetty said, could help him as per the available provisions.

Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar said the cyclist has proved that there is no shortcut to success. With his commitment to the sport, Mr. Pereira has achieved something unimaginable for his age. He complimented Joseph’s wife Violet for her support. Both compliment each other with Violet helping with cycling and Joseph helping her in journalism. Mr. Pereira has made Mangaluru proud, Mr. Kumar added.

Lead support crew Ashok Nithin Lobo elaborated the intricacies behind the solo race in one of the toughest races in India. “Joseph decided to ride solo in Deccan Cliffhanger in October. We had very short time for preparation. Yet, we made all the preparations and coach Gratian Govias extended the required training.”

The support crew comprising Shivanand Rao, Nithin Kumar and Brijesh Balakrishnan followed Mr. Pereira once he was flagged off at 5.30 a.m. on November 20 at Pune all through the ride and extended the necessary technical support, food and nutrition. Mr. Pereira completed the race around 2.30 p.m. at Bogmalo in Goa on November 21. Though WeRC took part and completed Deccan Cliffhanger in 2018 and 2019, it was a relay race while Mr. Pereira’s was the solo participant.

WeRC president Sarvesh Samaga, vice president Shyamprasad Nayak, Ms. Pereira and others were present. Mr. Pereira’s sponsors Ronald Colaco, Vincent Fernandes, Vincent Cutinha, D’Souza brothers and Roy Castelino were felicitated along with the support crew.