Mangaluru: Engineering student harassed in KSRTC bus

A third year B.E student has alleged that a fellow 24-year-old male passenger sexually harassed her when she was travelling in a Bengaluru to Sullia-bound KSRTC bus on Monday. She further alleged that the harasser threatened her as she complained to the bus conductor.

In the counter-complaint, the male passenger alleged that five persons pulled him out of the bus at Jalsoor and assaulted him after taking him to old Sullia bus stand. He further alleged that 10 more persons joined and he was again assaulted at the Sullia KSRTC bus stand.

The engineering student, in her compliant, said she boarded the Bengaluru-Sullia KSRTC bus from Sakaleshpur in Hassan district at about 5 a.m. A passenger Abdul Niyaz sat next to her. He reportedly attempted to speak to her and also sought her mobile phone number. When she refused to speak, Niyaz reportedly touched her leg and tried to hug her. She moved to another seat and complained to the bus conductor when the bus reached Kukke Subrahmanya. Soon after Niyaz got off the bus and re-boarded it a few metres later. The student complained that Niyaz threatened her before getting off the bus.

Niyaz, in his counter-compliant, said the girl came and sat next to him in the bus. After a chat, Niyaz obliged to the girl’s request and offered her the window seat. Around 6 a.m., he was drowsy and unintentionally his head fell on the girl. The girl clicked pictures on her mobile phone and complained to bus conductor. As the bus reached Jalsoor at 9 a.m., five persons dragged him out of the bus to a car and took him to Old Sullia bus stand and assaulted him. Then he was brought to KSRTC bus stand where 10 more persons joined. He was assaulted again after the girl told the group that Niyaz had harassed her.

As people started to assemble, the group left after warning Niyaz against harassing Hindu women. Niyaz was admitted to Mulleria Cooperative Medical Centre in Kasaragod district, Kerala. In the compliant, Niyaz has given names of four persons who assaulted him at old bus stand.

The Sullia police registered student’s complaint against Niyaz for offences under Sections 74 (assault on women) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The complaint of Niyaz was registered for offences related to unlawful assembly, rioting, wrongful confinement, kidnapping, voluntarily causing hurt, attempt to murder and criminal intimidation. The police have arrested two persons in connection with the assault on the youth.