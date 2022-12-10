Mangaluru Diocesan Pastoral Parishad celebrates golden jubilee

December 10, 2022 11:26 pm | Updated 11:26 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Diocese of Mangaluru is a vibrant community built on the fundamental principles of faith and mutual cooperation, said Cardinal Filip Neri Ferrao of Goa and Daman, Patriarch of the East Indies and the Chairman of the Laity Commission of the Catholic Bishops Conference of India.

Speaking at the golden jubilee celebration of the Mangaluru Diocesan Pastoral Parishad (DPP) here on Saturday, he said: “Leadership through service, collaborative efforts, respecting equality are the key elements that strengthen the DPP. Leadership in the Church must be of unity and fraternity which will help to build the Synodal Church envisioned by Pope Francis.”

Speaking on the occasion, John Michael D’Cunha, retired Judge of Karnataka High Court, said that unity is the key to fight all adversities.

Archbishop of Bengaluru Peter Machado released a souvenir titled Ektharachim Bhangralim Metam (The Golden Footprints of Unity) published on this occasion. The souvenir documents facts, figures, and achievement of Mangalorean Catholic community.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion he said that disunity is the biggest scandal of Christianity but all should stay united.

Bishop of Mangaluru Peter Paul Saldanha who presided over the programme said that Christians need to raise their voice to defend their rights. He emphasised that self-confidence and working in unison are key elements to promote solidarity.

The celebration began with the thanksgiving Eucharist presided over by the Cardinal at the Father Muller Convention Hall at Kankanady. The present and former secretaries of the DPP were facilitated on the occasion.