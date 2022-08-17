Mangaluru decks up to celebrate Sri Krishna Janmashtami

Kalkura Foundation has organised its 40th annual Sri Krishna vesha competition, and other competitions in the premises of Manjunatha temple at Kadri on August 18 from 9 a.m.

Mangaluru is decked up to celebrate Sri Krishna Janmashtami on August 18 and August 19.

According to Pradeep Kumar Kalkura, proprietor of the foundation, the competitions will be conducted in 33 categories on nine stages. The main attraction – Sri Krishna vesha competition – will begin from 1 p.m. The competitions and cultural programmes will go on till midnight.

ISKCON (International Society for Krishna Consciousness) Sri Sri Radha Govinda Temple will celebrate the festival from August 18 to August 20 at its new location in Kulai Kodikere (Moodubettu).

Radha Govinda Temple president Nama Nishtha Das said that dignitaries, including MLAs D. Vedavyasa Kamath and Rajesh U. Naik, would attend the programme on August 19. The temple has organised various competitions for children on all three days, including painting, Gita recital and quiz, between 9 am and 4 pm.

The temple will celebrate the ‘Appearance Day’ of A.C. Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada on the third day, August 20, with a procession and ‘Nagar Sankirtan’ with Srila Prabhupada Vyasa Pooja at 4 pm. Prasadam will be served to all the visitors on all the three days.

New temple construction

Construction of the new temple at Kulai is under way in full steam on 1.5 acres of land, Mr. Das said. Upon completion, the temple will host cultural, spiritual, educational, social and philanthropic activities.

The project comprises a temple hall of 5,000 sqft, annadana hall, multiple seminar halls, dioramas and exhibition in the main hall, steam kitchen, Govinda’s restaurant, guest house, open air auditorium, kalyani (pond), goshala (cow shelter), brahmachari ashrama (place for ascetics), tulasi and flower gardens.

Celebrations at PVS Kalakunja

The ISKCON branch at PVS Kalakunja is celebrating Krishna janmashtami on August 18 and August 19. The celebrations will start with religious rituals from 7 am on August 18 while prizes would be distributed to winners of cultural competitions at 10.30 am. Various religious rituals culminating with Maha Mangala Arathi at midnight is on the schedule on August 19.

The temple has erected a mantap with 108 steps to facilitate devotees to chant ‘Hare Krishna’ mahamantra. Devotees may offer prayers, poojas and perform special sevas during the celebrations. Temple will serve prasadam and bhojana to all devotees.