Mangaluru-CSMT Express to start from Surathkal temporarily

Several trains running through Mangaluru railway region will be cancelled, partially cancelled, short-terminated or regulated between February 19 and 28 owing to line block to facilitate non-interlocking work between Mangaluru Junction and Panambur railway station of Palakkad division of Southern Railway.

A release from Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd. here said Train Nos. 22636/22638 Mangaluru-Madgaon-Mangaluru Intercity Express would be cancelled on February 28.

Train No. 12133 Mumbai CSMT-Mangaluru Junction Express would be short-terminated at Surathkal from February 19 to February 28. Its pairing train, Train No. 12134 Mangaluru Junction-Mumbai CSMT Express would start from Surathkal instead of Mangaluru Junction during these days.

Train No. 70105/70106 Madgaon-Mangaluru Central-Madgaon DEMU (except Sunday) would be short-terminated at Thokur and start its journey from Thokur from February 20 to 28.

Train No. 22149 Ernakulam-Pune bi-weekly Express has been rescheduled to leave Ernakulam at 6.15 a.m., an hour late, on February 28.

Train No. 12620 Mangaluru-Mumbai LTT Matsyagandha Express, Train No. 12432 Nizamuddin-Thiruvananthapuram, and Train No. 16311 Sri Ganganagar-Kochuveli Express (journey commencing on February 19) would be regulated between Jokatte and Mangaluru Junction for 15 to 30 minutes.

Train No. 12620 Mangaluru-Mumbai LTT Matsyagandha Express and Train No. 22475 Hissar-Coimbatore AC Express, (February 20) would be regulated for 15 and 30 minutes at Mangaluru Junction and Jokatte, respectively.

Train No. 16515 Yeshwantpur-Karwas Express (February 21 and 24) would be regulated at Mangaluru Junction for 120 and 90 minutes, respectively. Train No. 12432 H. Nizamuddin-Thiruvananthapuram Rajdhani Express (February 23, 25 and 26) would be regulated for 15, 25, and 15 minutes, respectively, at Jokatte.

Train No. 22629 Dadar-Tirunelveli Express (February 27) would be regulated at Jokatte for 90 minutes. Train No. 16333 Veraval-Thiruvananthapuram Express (February 27) would be regulated for 30 minutes at Jokatte.