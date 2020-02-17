Mangaluru

Mangaluru-CSMT Express to start from Surathkal temporarily

The schedule of trains has been changed to facilitate non-interlocking work between Mangaluru Junction and Panambur railway station.

The schedule of trains has been changed to facilitate non-interlocking work between Mangaluru Junction and Panambur railway station.  

Southern Railway enforces traffic block to carry out signalling work

Several trains running through Mangaluru railway region will be cancelled, partially cancelled, short-terminated or regulated between February 19 and 28 owing to line block to facilitate non-interlocking work between Mangaluru Junction and Panambur railway station of Palakkad division of Southern Railway.

A release from Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd. here said Train Nos. 22636/22638 Mangaluru-Madgaon-Mangaluru Intercity Express would be cancelled on February 28.

Train No. 12133 Mumbai CSMT-Mangaluru Junction Express would be short-terminated at Surathkal from February 19 to February 28. Its pairing train, Train No. 12134 Mangaluru Junction-Mumbai CSMT Express would start from Surathkal instead of Mangaluru Junction during these days.

Train No. 70105/70106 Madgaon-Mangaluru Central-Madgaon DEMU (except Sunday) would be short-terminated at Thokur and start its journey from Thokur from February 20 to 28.

Train No. 22149 Ernakulam-Pune bi-weekly Express has been rescheduled to leave Ernakulam at 6.15 a.m., an hour late, on February 28.

Train No. 12620 Mangaluru-Mumbai LTT Matsyagandha Express, Train No. 12432 Nizamuddin-Thiruvananthapuram, and Train No. 16311 Sri Ganganagar-Kochuveli Express (journey commencing on February 19) would be regulated between Jokatte and Mangaluru Junction for 15 to 30 minutes.

Train No. 12620 Mangaluru-Mumbai LTT Matsyagandha Express and Train No. 22475 Hissar-Coimbatore AC Express, (February 20) would be regulated for 15 and 30 minutes at Mangaluru Junction and Jokatte, respectively.

Train No. 16515 Yeshwantpur-Karwas Express (February 21 and 24) would be regulated at Mangaluru Junction for 120 and 90 minutes, respectively. Train No. 12432 H. Nizamuddin-Thiruvananthapuram Rajdhani Express (February 23, 25 and 26) would be regulated for 15, 25, and 15 minutes, respectively, at Jokatte.

Train No. 22629 Dadar-Tirunelveli Express (February 27) would be regulated at Jokatte for 90 minutes. Train No. 16333 Veraval-Thiruvananthapuram Express (February 27) would be regulated for 30 minutes at Jokatte.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 17, 2020 11:42:46 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Mangalore/mangaluru-csmt-express-to-start-from-surathkal-temporarily/article30845826.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY