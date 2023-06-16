ADVERTISEMENT

Mangaluru CREDAI gets team of new office bearers

June 16, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Vinod A.R. Pinto will assume charge as the president of Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India, Mangaluru Chapter, for 2023-25 on June 19, Monday, in Mangaluru. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Vinod A.R. Pinto has been elected the president of Mangaluru chapter of the Confederation of Real Estate and Developers Association of India (CREDAI) for 2023-25.

Prashanth K. Sanil will be the vice-president, Guru M. Rao is honorary secretary and Sudeesh Karunakaran will be the treasurer.

Guru M. Rao, secretary of Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India, Mangaluru Chapter, for 2023-25. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Sudeesh K., treasurer of Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India, Mangaluru Chapter, for 2023-25. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The other members of the governing council are Pushparaj Jain, S.M. Arshad, Rohan Monteiro, Dheeraj Amin, Avalon Patrao and Jitendra Kottary.

The installation ceremony of the new governing body will be held on Monday, June 19, at 7.30 p.m. at Hotel Ocean Pearl. U. T. Khader, Mangaluru MLA; Nalin Kumar Kateel, Dakshina Kannada Member of Parliament; will be the guests on the occasion, a release said.

The CREDAI installed an oxygen plant at Government Lady Goshen Hospital in the city during COVID-19. In addition, it arranged ambulance services for the needy during the pandemic, it said.

