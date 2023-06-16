Mangaluru CREDAI gets team of new office bearers

June 16, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - MANGALURU

Vinod A.R. Pinto has been elected the president of Mangaluru chapter of the Confederation of Real Estate and Developers Association of India (CREDAI) for 2023-25.

Prashanth K. Sanil will be the vice-president, Guru M. Rao is honorary secretary and Sudeesh Karunakaran will be the treasurer.

The other members of the governing council are Pushparaj Jain, S.M. Arshad, Rohan Monteiro, Dheeraj Amin, Avalon Patrao and Jitendra Kottary.

ADVERTISEMENT

The installation ceremony of the new governing body will be held on Monday, June 19, at 7.30 p.m. at Hotel Ocean Pearl. U. T. Khader, Mangaluru MLA; Nalin Kumar Kateel, Dakshina Kannada Member of Parliament; will be the guests on the occasion, a release said.

The CREDAI installed an oxygen plant at Government Lady Goshen Hospital in the city during COVID-19. In addition, it arranged ambulance services for the needy during the pandemic, it said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.