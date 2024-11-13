Mangaluru court rejects bail application of two theft accused

A Mangaluru court on Monday dismissed the bail application of two persons accused in a chain theft case registered in Moodbidri and 44 other criminal cases.

Habib, 42, of Chembugudde in Mangaluru taluk, and Umar Siyaf, 29, of B. Mooda village of Bantwal taluk were arrested in connection with the theft of a gold chain of Nirmala Pandit, outside the house of her daughter in Marpadi village of Moodbidri on August 15.

In a complaint, Ms. Nirmala said the accused came on a scooter and asked her for directions. Then they showed her a visiting card and while she was seeing the card, the accused snatched her gold chain and escaped.

The Moodbidri police arrested Habib and Siyaf. The police have obtained their fingerprints and sent it for examination. The police are yet to file a chargesheet in connection with the theft case.

Public Prosecutor told the court that the Moodbidri police are yet to do a test identification parade of the accused and they need to be interrogated in police custody. Habib and Siyaf were habitual offenders.

As many as 42 criminal cases have been registered against Habib in Mangaluru and Udupi stations. Siyaf is accused in two criminal cases registered in Bantwal police station, the Prosecutor told the court.

Rejecting the bail application, the VI Additional District and Sessions Judge S.V. Kantharaju said if the application is allowed there are chances of Habib and Siyaf threatening prosecution witnesses and interfering with the investigation. There are also chances of petitioners absconding and not turning up for the investigation, the judge stated in his order.

