Mangaluru court grants bail to mother, daughter in abetment to suicide case

A District Sessions Court in Mangaluru has granted bail to 61-year-old Shyamala Bhat, and her 36-year-old daughter Kanmani G. Rao, who had been arrested on the charge of conspiracy of forcing Shyamala’s 32-year-old son Karthik Bhat allegedly to die by suicide on a railway track on November 8.

S.G. Sunitha, fourth Additional District and Sessions Judge, on Saturday, ordered release of the two on bail on executing a personal bond for a sum of ₹1 lakh each with one surety for the like sum. Among the conditions imposed include direction to Shyamala and Kanmani to cooperate in the investigation. They were also told not to threaten the complainant or any other prosecution witnesses. Till the filing of the chargesheet, Kanmani was asked to appear before an investigation officer on every third Sunday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. and mark her attendance.

The Mulky police arrested the women on November 11 following complaint by Mr. Bhat’s mother-in-law Savitri Jagadeesh Kumar. Karthik was found dead on the railway track in Mulky police station limits on November 8. The police went to his house to find Karthik’s wife Priyanka and son Hriday dead in Karthik’s room.

Another complaint

Ms. Savitri alleged that Karthik murdered Priyanka and Hriday before dying by suicide. Another complaint was filed in Surathkal police station by one Mohammed accusing Karthik of illegally removing ₹3 lakh worth gold ornaments that he had pledged to get a loan from Subrahmanya Cooperative Society, where Karthik worked as manager.

(Those in distress or those having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani Ph.: 104 for help.)

