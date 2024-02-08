GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Mangaluru court admits private complaint against Congress MP D. K. Suresh

Complainant is a former national secretary of BJP Yuva Morcha, and the social media in-charge for Karnataka

February 08, 2024 03:05 pm | Updated 03:05 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
D.K. Suresh, Member of Parliament representing Bengaluru Rural

D.K. Suresh, Member of Parliament representing Bengaluru Rural | Photo Credit: File photo

A court in Mangaluru has admitted a private compliant by BJP leader Vikas Puttur against the Congress Member of Parliament from Bengaluru Rural D.K. Suresh for his ‘separate nation’ statement. The court has posted the case for further hearing on February 12.

Mr. Puttur is a former national secretary of BJP Yuva Morcha, and the social media in-charge for Karnataka.

In a complaint filed on February 3, Mr. Puttur said he had given a complaint at the Mangaluru North police station and also to Mangaluru Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal seeking action against Mr. Suresh. As they failed to register it, he approached the court. Mr. Puttur has sought a direction from the court to Mangaluru city police to investigate the complaint against Mr. Suresh under Section 124 (A) (sedition) of the Indian Penal Code.

The complaint came up for hearing before second Judicial Magistrate First Class Court, Mangaluru, on February 7. Mr. Puttur’s counsel K.R. Mohanraj produced citations about the court’s jurisdiction to entertain the private complaint against the Member of Parliament.

Mangalore

