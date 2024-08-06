Mangaluru court acquits all the 39 accused in 2012 homestay attack case

More than 12 years after the infamous assault and harassment of 13 college students at a homestay in the city, a Mangaluru court on Tuesday (August 6, 2024) acquitted all the 39 accused persons.

The 6th Additional District and Sessions Judge S.V. Kantharaju acquitted Subash Padil and 38 other activists of Hindu Jagaran Vedike.

On July 28, 2012, a total of 13 degree students got together for the birthday party of their friend Vijay, an event management firm employee and his friend, at the Morning Mist homestay, about 500 metres from Padil Junction, in the city.

As they were arranging food and also the music systems after birthday celebrations, a group of 40 Hindu Jagarana Vedike activists led by Subhash Padil trooped into the homestay around 6 p.m. Three video journalists recorded the scene of the attack. Among the victims included the daughter of the then police inspector with Lokayukta Police.

The activists were accused of assaulting the students, including tearing clothes of some girls and misbehaving with them. The victims alleged that the activists forced five girls to sit along with a male friend, who was bare chested, in a room and their videos and photographs were taken. The videos and photographs of the incident was widely circulated and this caused lot of mental trauma, the victims alleged.

Just as video journalist Naveen Soorinje, who witnessed the attack, aired the news of the incident, the local Mangaluru Rural police rushed to the place to safely take the victims to the police station and then to the hospital for treatment.

The city police arrested a total of 44 persons, including journalists Soorinje and Sharanraj and filed the chargesheet. Following the decision of the state government, the court discharged Soorinje on January 4, 2018.

Meanwhile, three accused persons died and one accused, who was a minor, was acquitted by the Juvenile Justice Board. A total of 39 accused faced the trial before the court.

In the evidence, complainant Mr. Vijay and one of the girl victims told the entire sequence of the events. Though other victims said about the assault, they did not identify the assaulters. The prosecution had produced photographs and videos related to the incident before the court.

