Mangaluru court acquits all the 39 accused in home stay attack case

More than 12 years since the infamous assault and harassment of 13 college students at a home stay in the city, a Mangaluru court on Tuesday (August 6, 2024) acquitted all the 39 accused persons.

The 6th Additional District and Sessions Judge S.V. Kantharaju acquitted Subash Padil and 38 other activists of Hindu Jagaran Vedike.

On July 28, 2012, a total of 13 degree students had got together for the birthday party of their friend Vijay, an event management firm employee and his friend, at the Morning Mist home stay, about 500 meters from Padil Junction, in the city.

Also Read:Homestay attackers behaved like animals: victim

As they were arranging food and also the music systems after birthday celebrations, a group of 40 Hindu Jagarana Vedike activists led by Subhash Padil trooped into the Home Stay around 6 p.m. Three video journalists recorded the scene of the attack. Among the victims included the daughter of the then police inspector with Lokayukta Police.

The activists were accused of assaulting the students, including tearing clothes of some girls and misbehaving with them. The victims alleged that the activists forced five girls to sit along with a male friend, who was bare chested, in a room and their videos and photographs were taken. The videos and photographs of the incident was widely circulated and this caused lot of mental trauma, the victims alleged.

Just as video journalist Naveen Soorinje, who witnessed the attack, aired the news of the incident, the local Mangaluru Rural police rushed to the place to safely take the victims to the police station and then to the hospital for treatment.

The city police arrested a total of 44 persons, including journalists Soorinje and Sharanraj and filed the chargesheet. Following the decision of the state government, the court discharged Soorinje on January 4, 2018.

Meanwhile, three accused persons died and one accused, who was a minor, was acquitted by the Juvenile Justice Board. A total of 39 accused faced the trial before the court.

In the evidence, complainant Mr. Vijay and one of the girl victims told the entire sequence of the events. Though other victims said about the assault, they did not identify the assaulters. The prosecution had produced photographs and videos related to the incident before the court.