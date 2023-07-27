Mangaluru couple to embark on motorcycle ride to Kargil

July 27, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - MANGALURU

Motivational speaker Saif Sultan, 44, and his wife Adeela Farheen, 33, MBA student, from Mangaluru, will embark on a 4,000-km-long motorcycle ride to Kargil on Friday.

Talking to reporters, the couple said the main motive of the long journey is to raise awareness about blood donation. “It is also to dispel misconceptions surrounding hijab and demonstrate that it is not a symbol of oppression,” Mr. Sultan said.

Mr. Sultan, a resident of Kalpane in Kulashekar, said he has undertaken several solo motorcycle rides to different parts of the country. Recently, my wife accompanied me on a 400-km ride to Karwar. “It was during this ride that my wife suggested riding to Kargil. We will commence on Friday morning,” Mr. Sultan said. “As we ride only 400 km a day, I agreed to join my husband on this ride,” said Ms. Farheen.

The couple are undertaking the ride on a 2022 model adventure motorcycle, which has been modified to meet their needs. After Mangaluru, the couple will stop at Honnavar and then at Belagavi. They will visit Pune, Mumbai, Surat, Ahmedabad, Udaipur, Jaipur, New Delhi, Amritsar, Jammu, and Srinagar. The couple is likely to reach Kargil on August 15 and participate in the flag hosting ceremony along with the Indian Army.

“During the ride, I will not just speak to people about blood donation but also take part in blood donation camps to be held enroute,” Mr. Sultan said and added that he and his wife will donate blood in the camp to be held in Kargil.

Mr. Sultan said they plans to go on a motorcycle ride to Singapore in 2024 and European countries in 2025.

The ride will be flagged off by Mangaluru Police Commissioner Kuldeep Kumar R. Jain outside Lions Seva Mandir on Friday at 11 a.m. A blood donation camp will be held earlier to this event, Mr. Sultan said.