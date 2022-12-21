Mangaluru cooker blast: Government bears cost of treatment for autorickshaw driver

December 21, 2022 03:08 pm | Updated 03:14 pm IST - MANGALURU

Deputy Commissioner M.R. Ravikumar said the Karnataka Government will also reimburse the cost of treatment borne by the family so far

The Hindu Bureau

A moving autorickshaw caught fire following a blast reportedly originating from a bag being carried by the passenger, in Mangaluru on November 19, 2022. The autorickshaw was being driven by Purushottam Poojary. | Photo Credit: MANJUNATH HS

Karnataka Government will bear the cost of further treatment of autorickshaw driver Purushottam Poojary, who was injured in an explosion, near Kankanady police station, in Mangaluru on November 19.

On December 22, Deputy Commissioner M.R. Ravikumar said the government will also reimburse the cost of treatment borne by the family so far.

As of now, Mr. Ravikumar said, the expenses were being borne by his daughter Meghashree through her Employee State Insurance (ESI) coverage.

Recently, Ms. Meghashree submitted a representation seeking help as the cost of further treatment cannot be covered under ESI.

“Hence, it was decided to not only bear the cost of further treatment, but also reimburse the expenses borne by Meghashree so far,” Mr. Ravikumar told The Hindu.

In a letter addressed to the private hospital where Mr. Poojary is undergoing treatment, Mr. Ravikumar said the family should not be burdened with the cost but necessary treatment should not be stopped.

Mr. Poojary and accused Mohammed Shariq suffered burns following an explosion in the autorickshaw driven by Mr. Poojary. Both were undergoing treatment in the private hospital.

After the police found alleged links of Shariq to terrorist organisations, the Karnataka Government decided to hand over further investigation to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). On December 17, Shariq was shifted to Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru for further treatment.

