Mangaluru City South MLA opposes police imposing restrictions on Sri Krishna Janmasthami processions and ‘mosaru kudike’ events

September 06, 2023 10:11 pm | Updated 10:11 pm IST - MANGALURU

MLA of Mangaluru City South D. Vedavyasa Kamath has opposed the city police imposing certain restrictions on the Krishna Janmashtami festival processions and the ‘mosaru kudike’ celebrations.

In a statement on Wednesday, the MLA said that the restrictions will come in the way of celebrating the traditional festival freely. “It is not proper to control the celebrations under the guise of law,” he said.

Mr. Kamath claimed that the police have asked the leaders of committees organising the celebrations to submit their photographs with the documents of the festival venue to the jurisdictional police station.

Questioning it, he said that the leaders are respectable members of the society. It is not right on the part of the police to ask them to submit their photographs.

The MLA said that asking the organising committees to wind up the celebrations by 10 p.m. is an attempt to curtail the festival processions and spirit of the festival.

“After the Congress came to power it is controlling the traditional Hindu festivals, thus hurting the religious sentiments of Hindus,” the MLA alleged. “Imposing the restrictions on the celebrations of the festival will not be tolerated,” Mr. Kamath said.

It may be mentioned here that the city police on September 1 issued general guidelines for the procession and the ‘mosaru kudike’ celebrations.

However, it did not mention anything on submitting the photographs of celebration committee leaders and on submitting the documents of the venue to police stations.

