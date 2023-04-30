Mangaluru City South constituency: Congress faces challenge of snatching seat lost in 2018

April 30, 2023 10:26 pm | Updated 10:26 pm IST - MANGALURU

The challenge in Mangaluru City South is for the Congress to snatch the seat it lost to the BJP in the last Assembly election.

The constituency, which is the heart of Mangaluru, has 38 of the total 60 wards coming under Mangaluru City Corporation. It accounts for 63.33% of the wards. Of the 38 wards in the constituency, 24 wards (63.16 %) are represented by the BJP councillors. Of the remaining 14 wards, 13 wards were won by the Congress and one seat was bagged by the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) in the Mangaluru City Corporation council elections held on November 12, 2019.

The BJP which held the Assembly seat for nearly two decades from 1994 to 2013 had to taste the defeat in 2013 election when the Congress candidate, a novice, J.R. Lobo, a former Karnataka Administrative Service (KAS) officer, defeated the four time-BJP MLA and the then Deputy Speaker in the Assembly N. Yogish Bhat. In the next election five years ago, D. Vedavyasa Kamath, again a novice, defeated Mr. Lobo restoring the seat to the BJP.

About seven decades ago, in the initial three elections, the political fight in the constituency (the erstwhile Mangalore I) was between the Congress and the left-wing Communist Party of India (CPI). In the later five elections the fight was between other parties including Janata Party, Bharatiya Jana Sangha and an independent. There was a straight between between the BJP and the Congress in the past seven elections from 1989 onwards.

The entry of the now BJP (and erstwhile BJS — Bharatiya Jana Sangha) in this constituency and in some other Assembly constituencies of the then undivided Dakshina Kannada as well began in 1972 when C.G. Kamath of the BJS stood second in Mangalore I. BJS emerged runner-up in Sullia, Puttur, Bantwal and Udupi Assembly constituencies in the same elections.

BJP debut in 1983

The BJP opened its account in 1983 with V. Dhananjaya Kumar winning against R.F. Rodrigues of the Congress. Mr. Kumar, whom the BJP elevated to contest in the Parliamentary elections, remained a Member of Parliament from the BJP for four terms from the erstwhile Mangalore Parliamentary constituency from the 1991 general elections. Later, he quit the BJP.

The incumbent MLA Mr. Kamath is mainly banking upon the projects taken up under the Mangaluru Smart City Mission, which includes re-constructing the Central Market building and multi-level car parking project and renovation of Mangala stadium; Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation in addition to reducing the drinking water tariff and IT initiatives, such as introducing online system for applying for trade license, paying property tax and water bill in Mangaluru City Corporation; and rejuvenation of water bodies by Mangaluru Urban Development Authority.

Releasing his five-year report card recently, the MLA went on record that the government grants to the tune of ₹4,500 crore were sanctioned to the constituency in the last five years. Of which, projects to the tune of ₹2,000 crore have been implemented till date. Migration of labourers from the city during the COVID-19 was a major setback in completing the projects on time. Hence, some of the projects are still underway. Many labourers who shifted from the city have not returned. The ongoing projects will be completed by 2025, he said.

On the other hand, Mr. Lobo is seeking votes on the basis of projects implemented during his tenure as the MLA including raising the water storage level of Thumbe vented dam to seven mts. He has promised developing an international sports village and an IT park and pushing tourism projects.

The new Deputy Commissioner’s office project (or the official complex project at Padil) and integrated transport hub project (or bus stand project) have not seen light of the day. The five-year-old new Urwa Market complex remains not commissioned.

There are totally eight candidates In the fray. The other six candidates include one candidate each from the JD(S), the AAP, an Independent and three candidates from Registered Unrecognised Political Parties.