Mangaluru city police to start weekly drive to meet senior citizens from August 6

August 05, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - MANGALURU

In continuation of efforts to engage with people, Mangaluru city police will start a weekly drive to meet senior citizens, who are living alone in their houses, and address their concerns from Sunday, August 6.

Police Commissioner Kuldeep Kumar R. Jain announced this after hearing a senior citizen, who expressed the need for counselling of senior citizens, during the phone-in programme held at his office on Saturday morning.

The elderly person said that senior citizens, more so, those in Maria Nagar in Vamanjoor, were under a lot of stress. Mental health awareness sessions should be conducted for senior citizens and youths in order to prevent them from harming their lives.

Mr. Jain told reporters that on an average around 600 unnatural deaths due to suicides and drowning were being reported in the city every year. Among these unnatural deaths includes those of senior citizens.

“From Sunday, we will start the drive to meet senior citizens in their houses. In each police station, three teams will be formed to carry out this house-to-house visit,” he said.

To a complaint about autorickshaw drivers, especially those in Surathkal, plying without use of fare meters, Mr. Jain said a separate drive will be held by city police, in association with Transport Department, to book errant drivers. Similarly action will be taken against city buses skipping stops and not plying on the routes for which permits have been issued, he said.

Mr. Jain said list of places where zebra crossing and other road markings that have faded were being made. The list will be given to the Mangaluru City Corporation for repaint of road markings.

A caller suggested removal of the bus stop at K.B. Katte junction in Hampankatte and allow free flow of vehicles taking free left turn to Ganapati High School.

Deputy Commissioners of Police Anshu Kumar and B.P. Dinesh Kumar and Assistant Commissioner of Police Geetha D. Kulkarni attended the phone in programme.

