Mangaluru city police to hold meetings every week at SC/ST colonies

May 28, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - MANGALURU

Starting from June 3, the city police stations will conduct meetings at the colonies of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe coming under their jurisdiction, every Saturday and Sunday.

During the SC/ST grievance redressal meeting held at the office of Police Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Anshu Kumar said that the meetings will be held in the morning. “Instead of making you all come to this meeting, we are coming to your doorstep to hear you all. We hope to hear more of your issues and concerns and address it,” Mr. Kumar said.

The meetings at the colonies will be chaired by Assistant Sub Inspector, Mr. Kumar said that along with him, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime and Traffic) B.P. Dinesh Kumar will hold meetings at major SC/ST colonies namely in Daddalkad, Lalbagh, Urwa, Angadigudde and Sooterpet. “We have planned to hold these meetings for the next few days,” he said.

QR Code

When an activist talked about rude behaviour of police personnel at the police station, Mr. Kumar said that people should bring such conduct to the notice of the higher-ups by scanning the QR code of police station concerned and state their concern in the feedback. “Police Commissioner (Kuldeep Kumar R. Jain) and I closely monitor the feedbacks and take action for any such misconduct,” he said. This system has helped officers to be better engaged with people, he added.

To a demand by a woman activist for more night patrolling in some shady open areas in Kankanady Police station where cannabis was being sold, Mr. Kumar said such incidents can be brought to the police by dailing 112 and Emergency Response Support System vehicles will come to the spot within 10 minutes.

A resident of Mukka pointed out about the nuisance caused by people who smoke and drink at night after assembling near NIT-K Surathkal and Srinivas Hospital. Assistant Commissioner of Police (North) Manoj Kumar Naik said he also has received similar complaints. “I will shortly hold a drive to book such persons under COTPA (Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act),” Mr. Naik said.

When Head of Department of Journalism and Mass Communication Mangalore University, Umesh Chandra said that he was being harassed by the university by denying him promotion and not returning the journals he has authored, Mr. Kumar said he can only investigate into specific violation of provisions of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.