Mangaluru City Police issues traffic advisory ahead of International Day of Democracy celebration

Mangaluru City Police have issued a traffic advisory for people to avoid using the NH 66 from Hejmady to Nanthoor and NH 75 from Nanthoor to Arkula under the jurisdiction of Mangaluru Police Commissionerate bettween 7.30 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Sunday, September 15.

It is in view of students and others forming human chain for the International Day of Democracy.

The chain will be formed from Hejmady to Arukula via Mulky, Haleyangady, Surathkal, Baikampady, Panambur, Kottara Chowki, KPT Junction, Nanthoor, Bikarnakatte, Padil, Kannur, Adyar.

People have been advised to use alternative roads during this time, Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal said in the advisory.

Meanwhile, a 237-km human chain from Shiroor in Udupi district to Sampaje in Dakshina Kannada will be formed on Sunday. As many as two lakh people are expected to form the chain.

It covers a 130-km stretch from Hejmady toll gate to Sampaje gate in Dakshina Kannada via B.C. Road and Puttur, and 107-km stretch from Shiroor to Hejmady in Udupi district.

The district-level programme of Dakshina Kannada will be held near the KPT Junction while it will be held near the Kinnimulky welcome arch in Udupi.

According to Mayor Sudheer Shetty Kannur, a 23 km long chain will be formed in the jurisdiction of Manglauru City Corporation from Pavanje to Arkula through NH 66 and NH 75.

