Mangaluru City police issue set of guidelines for Dasara celebrations

The Mangaluru City Police on Saturday, October 5, said that organisers of Dasara or Navarathri festivities should not use DJ Music during any time of the celebrations while cautioning against the use of provocative slogans in banners and other publicity material.

Issuing a list of guidelines here, City Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal said participants wearing costumes as part of the celebrations must obtain permission from the local police station. Costumes should not offend any religion or community.

He said vehicles carrying tableaux should have valid fitness certificate and insurance cover while the drivers must possess valid driving license. Organisers of the events should obtain necessary permission from owners of places where idols would be installed.

Mr. Agrawal said since the election code of conduct for the byelection to the State Legislative Council from Dakshina Kannada Local Authorities constituency was in force, the celebrations in no way should promote any political message. Organisers of the events have to obtain the necessary permission from the Election Commission for the event through the Single Window system, he said.

Before the installation of the Sharada idol, the organisers must secure no objection certificates from the Mescom, Fire and Emergency Services Department, and the local authorities. While police permission was required to use loudspeakers, they should not be used beyond the prescribed hours. At any cost, DJ Music should not be played during the celebrations or the Shobha Yatra, the Commissioner said.

He further said the organisers should give details of the tableaux vehicle drivers and other participants to the jurisdictional police. The use of firecrackers that could pollute the air was prohibited. The organisers should take abundant precautions concerning food safety, particularly during the distribution of prasadam. They should also coordinate with the local authorities on proper disposal of waste generated during the celebrations, the Commissioner said. Flexes, banners, and cut-outs should not obstruct traffic movement or cause inconvenience to the public.

Mr. Agrawal said the Shobha Yatra should move on the routes approved by the police without any deviation. The organisers should deploy a sufficient number of volunteers, wearing coordinated clothing for their easy identification, along the procession route for smooth movement of the procession and crowd management.