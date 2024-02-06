GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Mangaluru city police arrest two persons and seize 120 kg of cannabis

February 06, 2024 11:27 pm | Updated 11:27 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Central Crime Branch sleuths of the Mangaluru police have arrested two persons from Kerala and seized 120 kg of cannabis worth ₹28 lakh that they were transporting in a car.

The police gave the names of the accused as M.S. Anup, 28, of Wayanad district, and K.V. Lateef, 36, of Kannur district.

The police said that following a tip-off, they stopped the car in which the accused were transporting 120 kg of cannabis near Pilikoor in Talapady village on Tuesday. The accused had procured cannabis in Odisha. They had planned to sell it in parts of Karnataka and Kerala.

The cannabis was kept in an iron box in the rear of the car. The accused have been selling cannabis since the last few weeks and they have sold it to people in Mangaluru and other parts of the State and also in Kerala, the police said.

Apart from seizing 120 kg of cannabis, the police also seized the car, three mobile phones, and ₹4,020 from the accused.

A case was registered under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at the Cyber Economic and Narcotic Crime station.

Anup is an accused in a case of robbery registered in Mysuru in 2018. He is also accused in a case of illegal transportation of cannabis, two cases each of robbery and theft, and a case of assault, all registered in Kerala, the police said.

Drugs worth ₹1.74 lakh

The anti-drugs team of the Central Sub Division has arrested two persons and seized narcotic drugs worth ₹1.74 lakh.

The police gave the names of the accused as Aditya K., 29, of Attavar and Rohan Sequeira, 33, of Adyar.

The police seized 2.95 kg of cannabis worth ₹1 lakh, 27 grams of hydroweed cannabis worth ₹50,000, LSD stamps worth ₹16,800, and ₹8,000 worth cannabis oil. The police also seized two digital weighing equipment, two mobile phones, and a car from the accused.

A case was registered under provisions of the NDPS Act at the Mangaluru North police station, the police said.

