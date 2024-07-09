Mangaluru city police arrest four members of ‘Chaddi’ gang

In a swift action, police on Tuesday, July 9, arrested four members of the notorious ‘Chaddi’ gang from Madhya Pradesh within five hours after they looted jewellery and cash from the house of an elderly couple in the city by injuring them.

The police gave names of the arrested persons as Raju Singwania, 24, Mayur, 30, Bali, 22, and Vicky, 21, all from Madhya Pradesh.

According to police, the four members entered the house of Victor Mendonca, 71, and his wife Patrica Mendonca, 60, in Kotekani First Cross under Urwa Police station limits, around 4 a.m. The thieves broke open the window grills to enter a room. They entered the bedroom where the couple was sleeping.

The thieves assaulted Mr. Victor and Ms. Patrica and threatened the latter against raising her voice. They threw three mobile phones to the ground and got hold of the keys to the safe in the cupboard. They looted ₹12 lakh worth of gold and diamond ornaments, ₹ 1 lakh worth of 10 branded watches, a Samsung mobile phone, and ₹3,000 cash. They made away with the stolen property by driving (stealing) the couple’s car.

The police swung into action soon after the couple filed the complaint at around 7 a.m. The police traced the car near the Mulky bus stand. They went through CCTV camera footage and came to know that the thieves boarded a KSRTC bus towards Mangaluru. The police contacted the conductor of a Bagalkote-Mangaluru KSRTC bus in which the accused had travelled. From him, the police found that the accused had boarded a KSRTC bus bound to Bengaluru from Mangaluru.

The city police relayed the information to Hassan police. A team led by Sakaleshpur Deputy Superintendent of Police B. Pramod stopped the bus near Sakaleshpur and apprehended the four accused persons. The police recovered the articles robbed from elderly couple’s house.

Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal said the police have to question the arrested persons to ascertain about thefts they committed in the past, including the theft of ₹10,000 from a house in Vivekananda Nagar in Kodical in the city on Sunday, July 7.

Mr. Agrawal said ‘Chaddi’ gang members, who move barefoot wearing shorts, are active in the region during monsoon. There have been theft cases registered against the gang in the past in Mangaluru, Udupi and other parts of State.

The Commissioner appreciated the swift action of the team comprising of Sub-Inspectors H.V. Harish, H.B. Anita, Vinay Bhavikatti, K.S. Pramod, and Sadashiva Thippareddy; Assistant Sub-Inspectors Vinay Kumar, Venugopal and Kishore Kotian, and police constables Pushparaj, Pramod, Narayan, Satish, Peter, Ramachandra, Venkatesh, Abhishek, Prajwal, Harishekar, Khader Ali, Sunil, Jagadish, Yogish, Chandrashekar and Shashidhar.