Mangaluru City police arrest accused wanted in 30 criminal cases

April 17, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Mangaluru City police have arrested Siddaraju alias ‘Rowdy’ Siddu, 53, a native of Mysuru, who is allegedly involved in as many as 30 criminal cases, including 13 theft cases.

Police Commissioner Kuldeep Kumar R. Jain told reporters here on Monday, April 17, that the Central Crime Branch sleuths arrested Siddaraju a week ago from a hide out in Bengaluru. During the questioning, Siddaraju revealed about carrying out thefts in different parts of Karnataka in association with one Puneet, a native of Shivamogga district. Puneet has been arrested by Chikkamagaluru police, he said.

Of the 400 grams of gold ornaments allegedly stolen by Siddaraju and his alleged accomplice, the CCB sleuths recovered 270 grams of ornaments. The recovery concerns 13 theft cases registered against Siddaraju in 2022. It includes eight cases of Shivamogga district, two each from Udupi and Chikkamagaluru districts and one in Kavoor police station of Mangaluru City.

Mr. Jain said Siddaraju was first arrested in connection with murder of a woman in Mysuru’s Vijayanagar police station limits in 2004. He escaped from police custody in 2006 from Mandya and has been atlarge for the last 16 years.

He has been involved in a total of 30 criminal cases, includes cases of murder, harassment and attempt to murder cases. As many as 14 cases are from Mandya and Mysuru district, four cases in Shivamogga district, three cases of Udupi district, two cases of Hassan district and one from Mangaluru city. Of the 30 cases, 13 are long pending cases and the oldest dates back to 1994, Mr. Jain said.

Mr. Jain announced reward of ₹10,000 to the CCB team.