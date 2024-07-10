ADVERTISEMENT

Mangaluru City North MLA Y. Bharath Shetty booked for hate speech

Published - July 10, 2024 07:31 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Y. Bharath Shetty | Photo Credit: File photo

The Mangaluru city police have filed a case against Mangaluru City North MLA Y. Bharath Shetty on the charge of making a hate speech against Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi.

Dr. Shetty was booked following a compliant filed by Mangaluru City Coporation councillor Anil Kumar. Dr. Shetty was booked for offence punishable under Section 353 (2) (statements conducive to public mischief) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

While speaking at a protest organised by the BJP at Kavoor in the city a few days ago, Dr. Shetty reportedly mentioned that Mr. Gandhi should be slapped for making a statement against Hindus in the Lok Sabha recently. The Congress leaders, including former Minister B. Ramanath Rai and MLC Ivan D’Souza, criticised Dr. Shetty for making provocative utterances against Mr. Gandhi.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US