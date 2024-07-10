Mangaluru City North MLA Y. Bharath Shetty booked for hate speech

The Mangaluru city police have filed a case against Mangaluru City North MLA Y. Bharath Shetty on the charge of making a hate speech against Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi.

Dr. Shetty was booked following a compliant filed by Mangaluru City Coporation councillor Anil Kumar. Dr. Shetty was booked for offence punishable under Section 353 (2) (statements conducive to public mischief) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

While speaking at a protest organised by the BJP at Kavoor in the city a few days ago, Dr. Shetty reportedly mentioned that Mr. Gandhi should be slapped for making a statement against Hindus in the Lok Sabha recently. The Congress leaders, including former Minister B. Ramanath Rai and MLC Ivan D’Souza, criticised Dr. Shetty for making provocative utterances against Mr. Gandhi.

