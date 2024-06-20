GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Mangaluru City gears up to celebrate 10th International Day of Yoga

The event will feature a harmonious 45-minute Yoga demonstration called the Common Yoga Protocol

Published - June 20, 2024 09:23 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
A yoga session organised by NMPA on board a vessel while preparing for International Yoga Day scheduled to be held on Friday, June 21.

The city is all set to celebrate the 10th International Day of Yoga with a focus on the theme ‘Yoga for Women Empowerment’ as identified by the Union Ministry of AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy).

Dakshina Kannada district administration organised the event at Town Hall from 8 a.m. on Friday in which Speaker of Legislative Assembly U.T. Khader and D. Vedavyasa Kamath, Mangaluru City South MLA, will participate.

A release from the New Mangalore Port Authority (NMPA) said that 500 people are expected to attend the yoga session organised by the port at its BDC Hall. The event will be both in-person and online, and open to port employees, contract staff, schoolchildren, and port users.

The event will feature a harmonious 45-minute Yoga demonstration called the Common Yoga Protocol (CYP). This standardised set of yoga postures ensures a synchronised and accessible experience for all participants, regardless of their age or experience level.

The NMPA has been holding special yoga sessions following the guidelines set by the Ministry of AYUSH. These sessions started on June 2 and included sessions at the port premises, beach, ships, schools, and educational institutions.

Regular Sunday sessions were held at the BDC Hall since June 2. Daily yoga classes were held at different locations from June 18. Special Yoga sessions onboard vessels were held from June 18. A special yoga session at Srinivas University, Mukka, was held on June 20, it said.

Different educational institutions, including Mangalore University, and government organisations have geared up to celebrate the day by organising practice sessions beginning from 8 a.m.

Meanwhile, Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal, will celebrate the day at Indoor Futsal Court, Mareena Sports Complex by organising a stage programme at 9 a.m. The practice sessions will commence at 8 a.m.

